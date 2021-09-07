Taliban fighters open fire to disperse anti-Pakistan protest in Kabul

The Taliban opened fire to disperse an anti-Pakistan protest in Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul, TASS reports.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the news outlet, about 70 people gathered in front of the Pakistani embassy in the Afghan capital, “waving posters and chanting anti-Pakistan slogans”.

Taliban fighters are reported to have “fired in the air several times in order to disperse dozens of Afghans protesting against Pakistan’s interference in Afghanistan’s affairs”.