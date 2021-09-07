On September 7, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received Head of the EU Delegation in Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, the Foreign Ministry reports.

September 7, 2021, 14:13 Armenian FM presents Azerbaijani provocative actions to EU Delegation chief

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: The interlocutors touched upon the agenda of Armenia-EU relations based on common values and ambitions, as well as democratic development and ensuring rule of law. They emphasized the promotion of cooperation in the fields of political dialogue, trade and economic relations, education, transport, energy and environment. Minister Mirzoyan and Ambassador Wiktorin specifically stressed the implementation of infrastructure projects in the south of Armenia.

The sides specifically highlighted the need for effective implementation of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement and the full use of the cooperation opportunities provided by the latter. The sides also exchanged views on the "post 2020" vision of the Eastern Partnership, as well as on the implementation of the forthcoming summit of the Eastern Partnership.

Minister Mirzoyan drew his interlocutor's attention to the provocative actions carried out by the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces against the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia, which are a serious threat to the security and sustainable development of the region.

The sides touched upon the humanitarian issues created in Artsakh after the 44-day war. In this context, the urgency of the issue of unconditional repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and captured civilians in Azerbaijan was stressed.

Minister Mirzoyan also emphasized the resumption of the peace process within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship for the lasting and comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.