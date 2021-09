3 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Healthcare informs.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: 30 infected patients receive treatment in hospitals. 4 of them are in serious condition.