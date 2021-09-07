A new program being launched. Children of fallen servicemen will go on a foreign tour

The "Hakobyans" All-Armenian Center and "Chumbo" initiative group are launching a new program.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: As a part of the program, the children of servicemen who have fallen during the 2020 Artsakh War will travel to foreign countries, Head of the Department of Social Payment Policy and Family Affairs of the Ministry of Labor, Social and Migration Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh, Samvel Dadayan told “Artsakhpress”.

“The participants and organizers of the program met and discussed issues related to the program. In total, 200 children aged 10-12 have been included in the initiative.

Many meetings, educational and cultural programs will be organized during the tour. The first group of children will go on a tour by the end of the year.

One of the goals of the program is to create strong ties between the Artsakh Republic and the Armenians around the world," said Samvel Dadayan.