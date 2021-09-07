Israel strikes Hamas objects in Gaza

Israeli fighter planes struck a Hamas rocket manufacturing site and a training camp in the Gaza Strip in the early hours of Tuesday in response to balloons with incendiary substances and explosives launched from the Strip, TASS reports.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: “As Israelis prepared to celebrate the Jewish New Year today, Hamas launched arson balloons and ignited fires in Israel with the intention of terrorizing civilians. In response, we struck a Hamas rocket manufacturing site and military compound in Gaza”, the statement said.

According to Israel’s state radio Kan on September 6, incendiary balloons launched from the Strip sparked several fires in agricultural regions bordering the Gaza Strip.