The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent ensured the safety of more than 60 pilgrims during a visit to the Amaras monastery complex near the line of demarcation of the parties in Artsakh, the Russian defense ministry reported.

September 7, 2021, 10:18 Peacekeepers ensured the safety of more than 60 pilgrims during a visit to the Amaras monastery complex

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The personnel of the Russian peacekeeping contingent performs the task of ensuring the safety of pilgrims at the Amaras complex. Pilgrims arrive both centralized as part of a column, and by private vehicles," said Viktor Kulikov, a representative of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

Peacemakers ensure the safety of pilgrims while traveling and visiting the Amaras monastery complex and during church services.

"We came from Armenia, we really wanted to come, but there were problems with fear and the opportunity to come, but thanks to the peacekeepers that we were able to calmly come here. We calmly drove all the way, it was just morally difficult for us, but we see that peacekeepers are fulfilling their tasks and we are calm about it. They are very generous and even asked about our well-being in Armenian. Thank them for this, " said pilgrim Gayane Mkhitoryan.

"Everything is fine with security now, with the presence of peacekeepers, they are here every major service. The services are held in peace. Seeing the Russian flags, we feel free, we feel friendship and, most importantly, security, " said the deacon of the Amaras monastery, Vilen Grigoryan.

Russian peacekeepers escorted pilgrims from Stepanakert to the Martuni district who attended a service at the monastery of the Armenian Apostolic Church, the source said.