Intensive fighting continues in Afghanistan’s northern Panjshir Province which did not yield to the Taliban radical movement (outlawed in Russia) that seized power in the country, Tass informs.

September 7, 2021, 10:01 Intensive clashes continue between resistance forces, Taliban in Panjshir

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Since Sunday night, the positions of resistance fighters have been attacked by drones, so many of them had to retreat and leave for high-mountain areas. On Monday, intensive clashes continued and they have been underway until now," the source said, noting that the fighting is also underway in Andarab district in the neighboring Baghlan Province.

According to the source, due to the tense situation in the Panjshir Gorge and constant shelling on the part of the Taliban "the majority of local residents left their homes and went high into the mountains."

Additionally, the source confirmed information that the Taliban made public earlier that the movement managed to capture the office of the region’s governor as well as the mausoleum of Ahmad Shah Massoud (1953-2001), the father of Ahmad Massoud who leads the armed resistance in the province.