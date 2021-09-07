Intensive clashes continue between resistance forces, Taliban in Panjshir

On Monday, Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid reported that Panjshir was completely controlled by the Taliban and the war on Afghanistan’s territory was over.
In his turn, Ahmad Massoud announced that the resistance to the radicals continues, urging all Afghanistan’s citizens to join the national uprising. Representative of the resistance fighters Ali Maisam Nazary specified later that the resistance is adopting the guerilla war tactics.
After the Biden administration had announced the end of Washington’s 20-year-long military operation in Afghanistan and the launch of its troop pullout, the Taliban embarked on an offensive against Afghan government forces.
On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country. Vice President Amrullah Saleh announced that, in the absence of the head of state, the constitution empowered him to become the caretaker president and urged the Afghan people to join the resistance against the Taliban.