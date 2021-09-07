Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Analytical

Russia realized it was deceived by cooperating with Turkey and Azerbaijan, says political analyst

A senior analyst says that Russia is lately gradually changing its emphases over the Artsakh issue towards a more pro-Armenian position after realizing that it has been deceived by Turkey and Azerbaijan by cooperating with them.

Russia realized it was deceived by cooperating with Turkey and Azerbaijan, says political analyst

Russia realized it was deceived by cooperating with Turkey and Azerbaijan, says political analyst

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESSDoctor of political science, Professor Garik Keryan at the Yerevan State University told ARMENPRESS in an interview that this is happening despite the fact that Moscow has serious disagreements with its Western colleagues of the OSCE Minsk Group – France and the United States, including over the status of Artsakh.

“Russia launched its drift towards a pro-Armenian position. That is, Russia is also saying ‘you know the issue isn’t solved, we still have to determine the status’ and so on. A question arises here, why did Russia start to drift to a more pro-Armenian side, and in this regard some consensus was created between Russia, France and the United States over revitalizing the OSCE Minsk Group process. There is an answer to this question too. The Russians had made a very gross and primitive mistake by cooperating with Turkey and Azerbaijan over the Artsakh issue,”

Keryan, the head of the Chair of Political Institutes and Processes at the YSU says that as a historian and political scientist he is unable to understand how Turkey is succeeding in finding formats of cooperation with Moscow when for 300 years it has continuously deceived Russians, acted against Russian interests and backstabbed Russia every time. According to Keryan, Moscow realized this only after Ankara – without taking into account what it had received from Russia – namely the nuclear power station, the South Stream pipeline, the S-400 missile systems, as well as concessions in Syria – sent foreign minister Cavusoglu to Kiev to take part in the Crimean Platform, where the Turkish FM claimed “Crimea is an integral part of Ukraine”.

“The Crimean issue is very painful for Russians, like the Artsakh issue is for us. Crimea is sacred for them. And after so many years, when Russia finally succeeded in returning Crimea, some Cavusoglu reserves the right to announce that ‘Crimea doesn’t belong to Russia and Turkey will do everything for Crimea to return to Ukraine’. This is where Russia’s counterinfluence began, and the Russians realized that they have made a mistake when first of all they allowed the war to end with such results, and second of all allowed the infiltration of Turkish influence into South Caucasus. And they’ve been deceived in the matter of Azerbaijan also. Moscow’s main goal was to pull Azerbaijan towards the Eurasian integration zone. And every time Aliyev was bargaining by saying ‘solve the Karabakh issue and I will come’. Now they saw that after ‘solving’ it, not only didn’t he come but on the contrary they lost Azerbaijan,” Keryan said.

As paradoxical as it may seem, he continued, today there are more favorable conditions for a fundamental discussion of the Artsakh issue than before the war. The only problem is that it would be very difficult to bring Azerbaijan to the negotiations table.

“Since the only item left on the negotiations table is the issue of Artsakh’s status, it seems to me that Azerbaijan will not sit down for talks under any condition. And if suddenly the Co-Chairs were to mention the item of restoring the NKAO [Nagorno Karabakh Autonomous Oblast] territorial integrity, which would make Hadrut and Shushi come under some kind of common administrative unit, this would mean a loss of influence for them. That is why Azerbaijan and Turkey won’t go to negotiations. They will talk, delay, like the negotiations process was protracted for 26 years,” the analyst said.

Professor Keryan ruled out Azerbaijan recognizing Artsakh’s status without getting under some serious sanctions. Moreover, he argues, there are “very interesting and effective sanctions” that would give results in a few days.

Whether or not Azerbaijan would agree to restart talks under the Minsk Group format depends on Turkey’s stance, because, as professor Keryan says, the Azerbaijan Republic isn’t an independent country for a long time now, it is rather a Turkish protectorate.

“If you want to know whether or not Azerbaijan will sit down for negotiations, you ought to change your question – will Turkey sit down for negotiations or not? And Turkey, as you know, doesn’t give a damn about anything. When needed, they even go against the Americans, and America is unable to do anything. That’s why I assume that they’d either delay the talks, or deceive, or simply opt out at all,” he said.

Moscow announced on September 2 that it is supporting the activation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs work over the Karabakh settlement based on the existing mandate. The new Russian co-chair of the Minsk Group then visited Baku and Yerevan for talks.


     

Politics

President Arayik Harutyunyan met with Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Khovayev

On 6 September President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan met in Yerevan with Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Khovayev, the Presidential Office stated.

All news from section

Aliyev Administration says “some debates” ongoing over legal mechanisms for Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s assistant Hikmet Hajiyev says there are ongoing discussions over...

Armenian FM receives Russian Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group

The new Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Igor Khovaev, has arrived in Armenia.

Artsakh presidential adviser dismissed

On September 4, President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree, according to which Armine Grigoryan has...

Russian FM reveals details from signing of 2009 Zurich Protocols, note to FM Nalbandian

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov revealed what he had told the Armenian Foreign Minister Edward...

Agreements over Karabakh settlement being successfully implemented. Russian FM

Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Lavrov highlighted the efforts of Russia and President Vladimir Putin...

A group of US congressmen congratulate Artsakh on 30th anniversary of independence

A bipartisan group representing the Congressional Armenian Caucus joined with Armenians across the U.S....

Economy

Russia PM: Eurasian Economic Union countries’ economy gradually recovering

The economy of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) member countries is gradually recovering. The statement came from Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at a meeting of the EEU Intergovernmental Council,news.am informs, citing TASS.

All news from section

PM Pashinyan highlights significance of EEU single market of gas, petroleum

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the creation of a normative basis for the Eurasian...

The first stage of accepting applications for business and charitable programs summed up

"High Technologies and Strategic Planning Center" Foundation has summed up the first stage of accepting...

Dollar rises in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 492.52/$1 in...

Stepanakert water crisis: President of Artsakh orders construction of new dam amid “natural disaster”

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan convened a meeting with government officials on the Stepanakert...

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.07/$1 in...

Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management of the Artsakh Republic NA Convened a Sitting

August 5, the sitting of the NA Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management chaired...

Society

187,200 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine donated by Belgium through COVAX arrive in Armenia

The first deliveries from a pledge of 4 million doses to be donated to COVAX by The Belgian Development Cooperation have arrived, with 187,200 doses of the AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccine shipped to Armenia on 5 September, Gavi reports.

All news from section

The hotline of the Artsakh President’s Office received 179 calls over last weekend

On August 30 to September 3, the hotline staff of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President received...

President Harutyunyan visits Berdashen and Ashan villages of Martuni Region

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan visited Berdashen and Ashan villages of the Martuni region,...

The number of tourists visiting Artsakh increased

In January-August 2021, the number of tourists visiting the Artsakh Republic increased by almost 9.7%...

The number of students of Ivanyan school significantly increased. Head of Community

The Ivanyan community of Artsakh’s Askeran region has 1500 residents. They continue to live and create...

6 families resettled in Dashushen after the war. Head of Community

The community of Dashushen of Artsakh’s Askeran region has 180 residents. After the war, no one left...

239 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

239 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number...

Military

No Positional Changes on the Line of Contact. Artsakh Presidential Spokesperson

There have been no positional changes on the Line of Contact.

All news from section

160 people killed or injured from landmine explosions in Azeri-controlled territories of Karabakh, says Baku

To date, 160 people were killed or injured from landmine explosions in territories that came under Azerbaijani...

Armenian military’s chief of general staff attends closing ceremony of International Army Games

The Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Lt. General Artak Davtyan visited the Alabino...

Armenian military delegation heads to Russia

A delegation led by Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Artak Davtyan left for Russia...

Commander of Russia peacekeepers in Karabakh visits arrested Azerbaijan soldier

The commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), Rustam Muradov, visited...

Armenia Defense minister receives Russia MOD delegation

Defense Minister of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan received on September 2 the delegation of the military...

Artsakh’s military denies Azerbaijani accusations on shelling positions in Shushi

The statement issued by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that, allegedly, between 1am and 2:15am...

Intensive clashes continue between resistance forces, Taliban in Panjshir
US’ recognition of Taliban ‘a long way off,’ Biden says
Russia realized it was deceived by cooperating with Turkey and Azerbaijan, says political analyst
President Arayik Harutyunyan met with Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Khovayev
Merkel gives consent to talks with the Taliban
more news

Analytical

Russia realized it was deceived by cooperating with Turkey and Azerbaijan, says political analyst

A senior analyst says that Russia is lately gradually changing its emphases over the Artsakh issue towards...

Candidate for governor of Virginia, a Turkish lobbyist, should be defeated - Harut Sassounian

Erdogan’s Huge Mosque Near Washington is a Trojan Horse for Turkey’s Interests

All news from section

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

All news from section

Photos

Running competition held in Stepanakert
Running competition held in Stepanakert
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

National dance group will operate in Kaghartsi

All news from section

The paintings of Artsakh artists will be exhibited in Stepanakert

MFA spokesperson: Armenia welcomes UNESCO fact-finding mission, is ready to support its implementation

Armenia representative wins New Wave 2021 international song contest

Sport

Running competition held in Stepanakert

All news from section

Awarding ceremony of basketball teams that won prizes at the European and Armenian championships held in Stepanakert

Aimchess US Rapid: Armenia’s Aronian Defeats Mamedyarov, Enters Semifinals

The Armenian Kyokushin Karate team is holding a training camp in Artsakh

Diaspora

Harut Sassounian: Greek Foreign Minister makes excuses for Ambassador’s propaganda tour of Shushi

All news from section

Alenush Teryan: Iran’s First Female Astronomer and Founder of First Solar Observatory

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

International

Intensive clashes continue between resistance forces, Taliban in Panjshir

All news from section

US’ recognition of Taliban ‘a long way off,’ Biden says

Merkel gives consent to talks with the Taliban

EU army would ‘divide Europe’, NATO chief claims amid Afghanistan failure

Most Read

month

week

day

Search