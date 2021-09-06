President Arayik Harutyunyan met with Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Khovayev

On 6 September President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan met in Yerevan with Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Khovayev, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: The President wished success to the Russian Co-Chair in the new post, emphasizing that Artsakh remains committed to continuing the negotiation process within the OSCE Minsk Group format.

Various issues related to the Azerbaijani-Karabagh conflict including the possibility of the Co-Chairs' visit to the region were discussed during the meeting. President Harutyunyan rated high the Russian peacekeeping mission in the region.

Artsakh Republic foreign minister Davit Babayan and other officials partook in the meeting.