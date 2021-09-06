Merkel gives consent to talks with the Taliban

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has announced the need to launch talks with the Taliban in order to continue the evacuation of people from the Afghan territory, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: “As far as the Taliban are concerned, of course, we need to talk to them because we are compelled to deal with them now,” Merkel told reporters, adding that Germany wants to deport those who have collaborated with German organizations and are now under threat. In addition, the dialogue with the Taliban will allow to deliver humanitarian aid.

Merkel’s remarks come after the Taliban’s Jabihula Mujahid called for the establishment of diplomatic relations between the new government of Afghanistan and the Federal Republic of Germany.