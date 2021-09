There have been no positional changes on the Line of Contact.

September 6, 2021, 17:01 No Positional Changes on the Line of Contact. Artsakh Presidential Spokesperson

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: Spokesperson of the President of the Republic of Artsakh, Lusine Avanesyan told ''Artsakhpress”, commenting on the Azeri propaganda materials spread on social networks.

"The enemy has not advanced in any part of the Line of Contact. Our soldiers have left no heights and are in their positions," she said.