After witnessing the chaotic fall of Afghanistan, EU officials reportedly pushed for a united European reaction force capable of acting independently and not relying on the US. Jens Stoltenberg, NATO’s secretary general and former Norwegian Prime Minister, told The Telegraph he welcomed “more European efforts on defence” but warned the strategic force would risk overstretching the “scarce resources” of NATO allies.

September 6, 2021, 16:49 EU army would ‘divide Europe’, NATO chief claims amid Afghanistan failure

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: Responding to reports calling for a unit of up to 20,000 troops to be deployable across the globe, Mr Stoltenberg said the force could “divide Europe”, Daily Express reported.

He said: “I welcome more European efforts on defence but that can never replace NATO and we need to make sure that Europe and North America band together.

“Any attempt to weaken the bond between North America and Europe will not only weaken NATO, it will divide Europe.”