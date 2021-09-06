A national dance group will operate in the community of Kaghartsi of Artsakh’s Martuni region.

September 6, 2021, 16:18 National dance group will operate in Kaghartsi

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: Choreographer Mariam Andreasyan told "Artsakhpress".

The initiative to open a national dance group in the village of Kaghartsi belongs to the Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Society.

It carries out a number of programs in Artsakh, one of which is to provide educational entertainment for children in the villages. In addition to national dances, other groups, such as embroidery, painting also operate in the village.