Society

The hotline of the Artsakh President’s Office received 179 calls over last weekend

On August 30 to September 3, the hotline staff of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President received 179 calls, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 6, ARTSAKHPRESSThe population mainly applied for the program aimed at providing the fulfillment of loan obligations, the program of providing free state financial support to young families to build houses as well as issues on the solution of housing problems of forcibly displaced persons and the provision of compensation for lost property.

In order to answer the missed calls the hotline staff made 57 calls back for awareness, consultation, problem identification and other purposes. It is possible to call the hotline from Artsakh at 119, and from the Republic of Armenia and abroad at +374-47-119-119. The working mode is Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 18:00.

It should be noted that for social issues it is desirable to call the hotline of the ministry of labour, social affairs and migration of the Republic of Artsakh at 114 short number.


     

Politics

Aliyev Administration says “some debates” ongoing over legal mechanisms for Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s assistant Hikmet Hajiyev says there are ongoing discussions over additional legal mechanisms regarding the Russian peacekeeping mandate in Nagorno Karabakh.

Armenian FM receives Russian Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group

The new Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Igor Khovaev, has arrived in Armenia.

Artsakh presidential adviser dismissed

On September 4, President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree, according to which Armine Grigoryan has...

Russian FM reveals details from signing of 2009 Zurich Protocols, note to FM Nalbandian

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov revealed what he had told the Armenian Foreign Minister Edward...

Agreements over Karabakh settlement being successfully implemented. Russian FM

Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Lavrov highlighted the efforts of Russia and President Vladimir Putin...

A group of US congressmen congratulate Artsakh on 30th anniversary of independence

A bipartisan group representing the Congressional Armenian Caucus joined with Armenians across the U.S....

ARF Hay Dat Office has been opened in Stepanakert

On September 2, the ARF Hay Dat Office has been opened in Stepanakert.

Economy

Russia PM: Eurasian Economic Union countries’ economy gradually recovering

The economy of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) member countries is gradually recovering. The statement came from Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at a meeting of the EEU Intergovernmental Council,news.am informs, citing TASS.

PM Pashinyan highlights significance of EEU single market of gas, petroleum

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the creation of a normative basis for the Eurasian...

The first stage of accepting applications for business and charitable programs summed up

"High Technologies and Strategic Planning Center" Foundation has summed up the first stage of accepting...

Dollar rises in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 492.52/$1 in...

Stepanakert water crisis: President of Artsakh orders construction of new dam amid “natural disaster”

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan convened a meeting with government officials on the Stepanakert...

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.07/$1 in...

Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management of the Artsakh Republic NA Convened a Sitting

August 5, the sitting of the NA Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management chaired...

Society

187,200 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine donated by Belgium through COVAX arrive in Armenia

The first deliveries from a pledge of 4 million doses to be donated to COVAX by The Belgian Development Cooperation have arrived, with 187,200 doses of the AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccine shipped to Armenia on 5 September, Gavi reports.

On August 30 to September 3, the hotline staff of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President received...

President Harutyunyan visits Berdashen and Ashan villages of Martuni Region

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan visited Berdashen and Ashan villages of the Martuni region,...

The number of tourists visiting Artsakh increased

In January-August 2021, the number of tourists visiting the Artsakh Republic increased by almost 9.7%...

The number of students of Ivanyan school significantly increased. Head of Community

The Ivanyan community of Artsakh’s Askeran region has 1500 residents. They continue to live and create...

6 families resettled in Dashushen after the war. Head of Community

The community of Dashushen of Artsakh’s Askeran region has 180 residents. After the war, no one left...

239 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

239 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number...

Military

No Positional Changes on the Line of Contact. Artsakh Presidential Spokesperson

There have been no positional changes on the Line of Contact.

160 people killed or injured from landmine explosions in Azeri-controlled territories of Karabakh, says Baku

To date, 160 people were killed or injured from landmine explosions in territories that came under Azerbaijani...

Armenian military’s chief of general staff attends closing ceremony of International Army Games

The Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Lt. General Artak Davtyan visited the Alabino...

Armenian military delegation heads to Russia

A delegation led by Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Artak Davtyan left for Russia...

Commander of Russia peacekeepers in Karabakh visits arrested Azerbaijan soldier

The commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), Rustam Muradov, visited...

Armenia Defense minister receives Russia MOD delegation

Defense Minister of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan received on September 2 the delegation of the military...

Artsakh’s military denies Azerbaijani accusations on shelling positions in Shushi

The statement issued by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that, allegedly, between 1am and 2:15am...

Merkel gives consent to talks with the Taliban
No Positional Changes on the Line of Contact. Artsakh Presidential Spokesperson
EU army would ‘divide Europe’, NATO chief claims amid Afghanistan failure
National dance group will operate in Kaghartsi
Russia reports 17,856 daily COVID-19 cases
Analytical

Candidate for governor of Virginia, a Turkish lobbyist, should be defeated - Harut Sassounian

The Washington Free Beacon online newspaper published on Aug. 20, 2021 an article by Chuck Ross, titled:...

Erdogan’s Huge Mosque Near Washington is a Trojan Horse for Turkey’s Interests

Azerbaijani black market: Where do the western weapons go? – Bulgarian Military

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Photos

Running competition held in Stepanakert
Running competition held in Stepanakert
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
Videos

Culture

National dance group will operate in Kaghartsi

The paintings of Artsakh artists will be exhibited in Stepanakert

MFA spokesperson: Armenia welcomes UNESCO fact-finding mission, is ready to support its implementation

Armenia representative wins New Wave 2021 international song contest

Sport

Running competition held in Stepanakert

Awarding ceremony of basketball teams that won prizes at the European and Armenian championships held in Stepanakert

Aimchess US Rapid: Armenia’s Aronian Defeats Mamedyarov, Enters Semifinals

The Armenian Kyokushin Karate team is holding a training camp in Artsakh

Diaspora

Harut Sassounian: Greek Foreign Minister makes excuses for Ambassador’s propaganda tour of Shushi

Alenush Teryan: Iran’s First Female Astronomer and Founder of First Solar Observatory

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

International

Merkel gives consent to talks with the Taliban

EU army would ‘divide Europe’, NATO chief claims amid Afghanistan failure

Russia reports 17,856 daily COVID-19 cases

Taliban claims full control over Panjshir province

