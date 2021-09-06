The hotline of the Artsakh President’s Office received 179 calls over last weekend

On August 30 to September 3, the hotline staff of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President received 179 calls, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: The population mainly applied for the program aimed at providing the fulfillment of loan obligations, the program of providing free state financial support to young families to build houses as well as issues on the solution of housing problems of forcibly displaced persons and the provision of compensation for lost property.

In order to answer the missed calls the hotline staff made 57 calls back for awareness, consultation, problem identification and other purposes. It is possible to call the hotline from Artsakh at 119, and from the Republic of Armenia and abroad at +374-47-119-119. The working mode is Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 18:00.

It should be noted that for social issues it is desirable to call the hotline of the ministry of labour, social affairs and migration of the Republic of Artsakh at 114 short number.