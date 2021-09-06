President Harutyunyan visits Berdashen and Ashan villages of Martuni Region

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan visited Berdashen and Ashan villages of the Martuni region, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the visit, Arayik Harutyunyan met with the relatives of those who have fallen in the war unleashed by Azerbaijan in 2020, handing them the high state awards of these martyrs.

"It is thanks to the heroism of our hero boys that we were able to save a part of the homeland, and today we have the opportunity to live and create in the homeland. Therefore, we are obligated to build a dignified future for future generations, educating them in a patriotic spirit," said President Harutyunyan.

Arayik Harutyunyan expressed his deep gratitude to the attendees of the meeting, noting that the state will always stand with the families of the fighters who gave their lives for the homeland.