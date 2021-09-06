The number of tourists visiting Artsakh increased

In January-August 2021, the number of tourists visiting the Artsakh Republic increased by almost 9.7% , as compared to the same period of the previous year.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: Gohar Hayrapetyan, Head of the Information and Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Economy and Agriculture of the Republic of Artsakh, told "Artsakhpress".

"The increase is mainly conditioned by the fact that last year the borders of the Republic of Armenia were closed due to the coronavirus epidemic. In January-August 2021, 2560 foreign tourists visited Artsakh, and in August - 568 tourists.

Tourists arrived in Artsakh from Russia (90%), the United States, Iran, France and Ukraine," said Hayrapetyan.