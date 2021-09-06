The Ivanyan community of Artsakh’s Askeran region has 1500 residents. They continue to live and create in their homeland.

September 6, 2021, 12:18 The number of students of Ivanyan school significantly increased. Head of Community

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community, Boris Ghahramanyan told "Artsakhpress".

"After the war, we have received 50 families with 160 people. The school has not reopened yet. It is being renovated. The renovation works will be over in a week. The school will admit more than 200 students this academic year.

The kindergarten has 52 students. The ceremony hall is renovated. The community is provided with electricity and gas.

A new district is being built in the village. The district, which will be built according to all modern standards, will have a parking lot, a playground, a sports ground, three pavilions, a bus stop for public transport. It will also be provided with external lighting," Ghahramanyan said.