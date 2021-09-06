6 families resettled in Dashushen after the war. Head of Community

The community of Dashushen of Artsakh’s Askeran region has 180 residents. After the war, no one has left the village.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community, Rudik Aslanyan told "Artsakhpress".

"6 families with 30 people have resettled in the community. This academic year, the school admitted 20 students.

The building conditions of the school are good. We do not have a kindergarten, as there are no pre-school children in the village.

The village has a community center and an aid station. The ceremony hall is renovated; the intra-community roads are paved.

The village is provided with electricity and gas. We have a problem with water supply. Fortunately, no houses have been destroyed during the war," said R. Aslanyan.

The head of the community noted with regret that during the recent battles for the defense of the homeland 1 of their fellow-villagers have fallen.

Speaking about the employment of the residents, he noted that the population is mainly engaged in cattle breeding and agriculture.