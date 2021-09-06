Armenian military’s chief of general staff attends closing ceremony of International Army Games

The Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Lt. General Artak Davtyan visited the Alabino military training grounds in Russia to watch the Tank Biathlon finals of the International Army Games 2021, the defense ministry said.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Russian military’s team won the tournament.

Afterwards, Lt. General Davtyan attended the closing ceremony of the International Army Games 2021 at the Patriot Center.