Many Americans are unhappy with US President Joe Biden's actions regarding Afghanistan. The results of the opinion poll were published by The Washington Post.

September 6, 2021, 09:31 US 60% of respondents disapprove of Biden's decision on Afghanistan

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the survey results, only 30% of respondents approve of Biden's actions, and 60% of survey participants hold the opposite opinion.

The rating of the US president fell sharply after the events in Afghanistan: 44% of the survey participants said they positively assess the way the current American leader copes with his duties, negatively - 51%. The rest refrained from answering.

When asked whether the US should have initially fought in Afghanistan, 36% answered in the affirmative. 54% are against, 10% did not answer. Most survey participants support the decision to allow Afghan refugees to enter the United States after due diligence has been carried out.

The survey was conducted among 1,006 American adults nationwide between August 29 and September 1.