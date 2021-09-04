All 158 residents of the community of Shahmasur of Artsakh’s Martakert region have returned to the homeland after the war.
Shahmasur Residents Do Not Retreat: Community Head
STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community Slava Baghdasaryan told "Artsakhpress".
"Two families have resettled in the community. We have 5 vacant houses that we can provide to our displaced compatriots, but the houses need renovation. The building conditions of the school are deplorable; the classrooms are few.
We do not have a kindergarten. There is a community center, an aid station, a club, a ceremony hall. But the buildings are in a state of emergency. The inter-community roads are paved. The village is provided with electricity and gas. We have a water supply problem because the water network is very old and needs to be repaired. Fortunately, no houses have been destroyed during the war," said S. Baghdasaryan.