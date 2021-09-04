All 158 residents of the community of Shahmasur of Artsakh’s Martakert region have returned to the homeland after the war.

September 4, 2021, 11:44 Shahmasur Residents Do Not Retreat: Community Head

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community Slava Baghdasaryan told "Artsakhpress".

"Two families have resettled in the community. We have 5 vacant houses that we can provide to our displaced compatriots, but the houses need renovation. The building conditions of the school are deplorable; the classrooms are few.

We do not have a kindergarten. There is a community center, an aid station, a club, a ceremony hall. But the buildings are in a state of emergency. The inter-community roads are paved. The village is provided with electricity and gas. We have a water supply problem because the water network is very old and needs to be repaired. Fortunately, no houses have been destroyed during the war," said S. Baghdasaryan.

Speaking about the employment of the residents, he noted that the population is mainly engaged in cattle breeding and agriculture. Some of them work in the Kashen mine.