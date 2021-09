A delegation led by Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Artak Davtyan left for Russia on Friday, September 3, the Defense Ministry reported.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Armenian military delegation is going to participate in the closing ceremony and the award ceremony of the International Army Games 2021 competition to be held in Moscow on September 4.