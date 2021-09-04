Artsakh presidential adviser dismissed

381 | August 30, 2021 15:33 Artsakh FM: Azerbaijan, with Turkey’s complicity, sending militants from Afghanistan to occupied part of Karabakh

225 | August 30, 2021 13:07 The presentation of the book "Unfinished Story" took place in Stepanakert

198 | September 2, 2021 12:55 Solemn March Dedicated to the Independence Day of the Republic of Artsakh Held in Stepanakert