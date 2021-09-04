Artsakh presidential adviser dismissed

On September 4, President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree, according to which Armine Grigoryan has been relieved of the post of Adviser to the President of Artsakh in accordance with her respective petition.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov revealed what he had told the Armenian Foreign Minister Edward...
Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Lavrov highlighted the efforts of Russia and President Vladimir Putin...
A bipartisan group representing the Congressional Armenian Caucus joined with Armenians across the U.S....
On September 2, the ARF Hay Dat Office has been opened in Stepanakert.
Members of 'Armenia' opposition faction who are visiting Artsakh on the occasion of the Independence...
Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan met with Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov in the city...
The economy of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) member countries is gradually recovering. The statement came from Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at a meeting of the EEU Intergovernmental Council,news.am informs, citing TASS.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the creation of a normative basis for the Eurasian...
"High Technologies and Strategic Planning Center" Foundation has summed up the first stage of accepting...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 492.52/$1 in...
President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan convened a meeting with government officials on the Stepanakert...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.07/$1 in...
August 5, the sitting of the NA Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management chaired...
All 158 residents of the community of Shahmasur of Artsakh’s Martakert region have returned to the homeland after the war.
On September 3, the ceremonial setting of a plaque in commemoration of Head of the Diaspora Department...
The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent provided more than 1,500 residents of Stepanakert...
595 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of...
On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the proclamation of the Artsakh Republic, Varuzh Baroyan,...
Artsakh confirmed 3 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health reported on Thursday,...
Today, the events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the proclamation of the Artsakh Republic started...
A delegation led by Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Artak Davtyan left for Russia on Friday, September 3, the Defense Ministry reported.
The commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), Rustam Muradov, visited...
Defense Minister of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan received on September 2 the delegation of the military...
The statement issued by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that, allegedly, between 1am and 2:15am...
On September 1, at around 11:10, the Azerbaijani armed forces once again resorted to provocation, by...
Minister of Defense of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan visited several military units on August 31, the defense...
As part of a routine combat training session, Russian peacekeepers conducted a drill to prevent possible...
The Washington Free Beacon online newspaper published on Aug. 20, 2021 an article by Chuck Ross, titled:...
1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...
