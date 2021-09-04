Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

Some 6,000 Islamic extremists surrender to Nigeria authorities

The Nigerian army says nearly 6,000 Islamic extremists have surrendered in the country’s northeast in recent weeks, marking one of the largest defections since the 12-year insurgency began, news.am informs, citing AP.

Some 6,000 Islamic extremists surrender to Nigeria authorities

Some 6,000 Islamic extremists surrender to Nigeria authorities

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESSThe mass defections also follow the reported death of Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau in May, whose control over the group had been substantially weakened in recent years as a breakaway faction known as Islamic State West Africa Province, or ISWAP, rose to prominence.

ISWAP’s leader has said that Shekau detonated explosives killing himself after a battle between the two groups. Analysts believe some of the militants may now be defecting because they do not want to join ISWAP in the wake of Shekau’s death.

Borno State Gov. Babagana Zulum has supported the surrendering of the militants but he has acknowledged that the defections put the state in a “very difficult situation.”

“We have to choose between an endless war or to cautiously accept the surrendered terrorists, which is really painful and difficult for anyone that has lost loved ones, difficult for all of us and even for the military, whose colleagues have died,” Zulum said last month.

Boko Haram has been waging a bitter war against Nigeria since 2009, and the insurgency has spread over the years to the neighboring countries of Cameroon, Niger, and Chad.


     

Politics

Russian FM reveals details from signing of 2009 Zurich Protocols, note to FM Nalbandian

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov revealed what he had told the Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian in 2009 ahead of the signing of the Zurich Protocols.

All news from section

Agreements over Karabakh settlement being successfully implemented. Russian FM

Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Lavrov highlighted the efforts of Russia and President Vladimir Putin...

A group of US congressmen congratulate Artsakh on 30th anniversary of independence

A bipartisan group representing the Congressional Armenian Caucus joined with Armenians across the U.S....

ARF Hay Dat Office has been opened in Stepanakert

On September 2, the ARF Hay Dat Office has been opened in Stepanakert.

Members of "Armenia" faction met with Artsakh opposition deputies

Members of 'Armenia' opposition faction who are visiting Artsakh on the occasion of the Independence...

Armenian, Russian top prosecutors discuss return of Armenian captives from Azerbaijan

Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan met with Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov in the city...

Armenia PM: Artsakh people’s right to self-determination is sacred

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Thursday issued a congratulatory message on the 30th anniversary...

Economy

Russia PM: Eurasian Economic Union countries’ economy gradually recovering

The economy of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) member countries is gradually recovering. The statement came from Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at a meeting of the EEU Intergovernmental Council,news.am informs, citing TASS.

All news from section

PM Pashinyan highlights significance of EEU single market of gas, petroleum

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the creation of a normative basis for the Eurasian...

The first stage of accepting applications for business and charitable programs summed up

"High Technologies and Strategic Planning Center" Foundation has summed up the first stage of accepting...

Dollar rises in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 492.52/$1 in...

Stepanakert water crisis: President of Artsakh orders construction of new dam amid “natural disaster”

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan convened a meeting with government officials on the Stepanakert...

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.07/$1 in...

Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management of the Artsakh Republic NA Convened a Sitting

August 5, the sitting of the NA Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management chaired...

Society

Shahmasur Residents Do Not Retreat: Community Head

All 158 residents of the community of Shahmasur of Artsakh’s Martakert region have returned to the homeland after the war.

All news from section

Memorial Plaque to Yervand Hajiyan Set in the Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh

On September 3, the ceremonial setting of a plaque in commemoration of Head of the Diaspora Department...

Russian peacekeepers provided more than 1.5 thousand residents of Artsakh with drinking water

The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent provided more than 1,500 residents of Stepanakert...

595 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

595 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of...

Artsakh is the only real paradise on earth. Diaspora -Armenian businessman

On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the proclamation of the Artsakh Republic, Varuzh Baroyan,...

3 new coronavirus cases registered in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 3 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health reported on Thursday,...

Solemn March Dedicated to the Independence Day of the Republic of Artsakh Held in Stepanakert

Today, the events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the proclamation of the Artsakh Republic started...

Military

Armenian military delegation heads to Russia

A delegation led by Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Artak Davtyan left for Russia on Friday, September 3, the Defense Ministry reported.

All news from section

Commander of Russia peacekeepers in Karabakh visits arrested Azerbaijan soldier

The commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), Rustam Muradov, visited...

Armenia Defense minister receives Russia MOD delegation

Defense Minister of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan received on September 2 the delegation of the military...

Artsakh’s military denies Azerbaijani accusations on shelling positions in Shushi

The statement issued by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that, allegedly, between 1am and 2:15am...

Armenian serviceman killed in Azerbaijani shooting at Yeraskh section of border

On September 1, at around 11:10, the Azerbaijani armed forces once again resorted to provocation, by...

Armenian Defense Minister visits several military units

Minister of Defense of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan visited several military units on August 31, the defense...

Russian peacekeepers practiced actions at observation post upon detection of drones in Artsakh

As part of a routine combat training session, Russian peacekeepers conducted a drill to prevent possible...

Shahmasur Residents Do Not Retreat: Community Head
Some 6,000 Islamic extremists surrender to Nigeria authorities
Armenian military delegation heads to Russia
Events in Afghanistan clearly demonstrate NATO’s decline
Memorial Plaque to Yervand Hajiyan Set in the Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh
more news

Analytical

Candidate for governor of Virginia, a Turkish lobbyist, should be defeated - Harut Sassounian

The Washington Free Beacon online newspaper published on Aug. 20, 2021 an article by Chuck Ross, titled:...

Erdogan’s Huge Mosque Near Washington is a Trojan Horse for Turkey’s Interests

Azerbaijani black market: Where do the western weapons go? – Bulgarian Military

All news from section

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

All news from section

Photos

Running competition held in Stepanakert
Running competition held in Stepanakert
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

The paintings of Artsakh artists will be exhibited in Stepanakert

All news from section

MFA spokesperson: Armenia welcomes UNESCO fact-finding mission, is ready to support its implementation

Armenia representative wins New Wave 2021 international song contest

The works of the students of Koghb Art School exhibited in Stepanakert Gallery

Sport

Running competition held in Stepanakert

All news from section

Awarding ceremony of basketball teams that won prizes at the European and Armenian championships held in Stepanakert

Aimchess US Rapid: Armenia’s Aronian Defeats Mamedyarov, Enters Semifinals

The Armenian Kyokushin Karate team is holding a training camp in Artsakh

Diaspora

Harut Sassounian: Greek Foreign Minister makes excuses for Ambassador’s propaganda tour of Shushi

All news from section

Alenush Teryan: Iran’s First Female Astronomer and Founder of First Solar Observatory

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

International

Some 6,000 Islamic extremists surrender to Nigeria authorities

All news from section

Events in Afghanistan clearly demonstrate NATO’s decline

Kiev disrespected Moscow’s initiative on OSCE observer group on border

Moscow is not interested in disintegration of Afghanistan

Most Read

month

week

day

Search