Memorial Plaque to Yervand Hajiyan Set in the Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh

On September 3, the ceremonial setting of a plaque in commemoration of Head of the Diaspora Department of the Foreign Ministry Yervand Hajiyan, who perished during the third Artsakh war, took place in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh, the press service of Artsakh MFA stated.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: In his speech, Foreign Minister David Babayan noted that Yervand Hajiyan was known in Artsakh as a patriot, a decent person who had fulfilled his work duties at a high level and had been concerned about the problems of the Homeland.



Conveying wishes of endurance and patience to Yervand Hajiyan’s family members and relatives, the Minister stressed that the memory of the devotees of the Motherland would be kept forever.