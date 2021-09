September 3, 2021 17:50

Memorial Plaque to Yervand Hajiyan Set in the Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh

On September 3, the ceremonial setting of a plaque in commemoration of Head of the Diaspora Department of the Foreign Ministry Yervand Hajiyan, who perished during the third Artsakh war, took place in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh, the press service of Artsakh MFA stated.