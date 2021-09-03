Commander of Russia peacekeepers in Karabakh visits arrested Azerbaijan soldier

The commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), Rustam Muradov, visited the arrested Azerbaijani soldier, Jamil Babayev, who is being held in Artsakh, as news.am informs, reported a source in the Russian peacekeeping forces in Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the visit, Muradov got familiarized with Babayev’s detention and health condition.

At the Azerbaijani soldier's request, he will be given the opportunity to contact his relatives and family members.

On August 25, Azerbaijani soldier Jamil Babayev had entered a Martakert, Artsakh, apartment where only two teenage boys were at the time, and had threatened them and demanded food and cigarettes. But sometime thereafter, the Artsakh law enforcement officers had arrived in this apartment and had taken this uninvited guest away. After that, the Azerbaijani side had disseminated a statement arguing that Babayev had escaped from the psychiatric hospital in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city—about 140 km from Martakert city—, and found himself on the Armenian side.

On August 28, soldier Jamil Babayev was charged with illegally crossing the Artsakh border, threatening to kill minors, and spying.