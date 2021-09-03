Artsakhpress

Commander of Russia peacekeepers in Karabakh visits arrested Azerbaijan soldier

The commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), Rustam Muradov, visited the arrested Azerbaijani soldier, Jamil Babayev, who is being held in Artsakh, as news.am informs, reported a source in the Russian peacekeeping forces in Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESSDuring the visit, Muradov got familiarized with Babayev’s detention and health condition.

At the Azerbaijani soldier's request, he will be given the opportunity to contact his relatives and family members.

On August 25, Azerbaijani soldier Jamil Babayev had entered a Martakert, Artsakh, apartment where only two teenage boys were at the time, and had threatened them and demanded food and cigarettes. But sometime thereafter, the Artsakh law enforcement officers had arrived in this apartment and had taken this uninvited guest away. After that, the Azerbaijani side had disseminated a statement arguing that Babayev had escaped from the psychiatric hospital in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city—about 140 km from Martakert city—, and found himself on the Armenian side.

On August 28, soldier Jamil Babayev was charged with illegally crossing the Artsakh border, threatening to kill minors, and spying.


     

Politics

Russian FM reveals details from signing of 2009 Zurich Protocols, note to FM Nalbandian

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov revealed what he had told the Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian in 2009 ahead of the signing of the Zurich Protocols.

Economy

Russia PM: Eurasian Economic Union countries’ economy gradually recovering

The economy of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) member countries is gradually recovering. The statement came from Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at a meeting of the EEU Intergovernmental Council,news.am informs, citing TASS.

Society

Memorial Plaque to Yervand Hajiyan Set in the Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh

On September 3, the ceremonial setting of a plaque in commemoration of Head of the Diaspora Department of the Foreign Ministry Yervand Hajiyan, who perished during the third Artsakh war, took place in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh, the press service of Artsakh MFA stated.

Military

Analytical

Interview

Photos

Videos

Sport

Diaspora

International

