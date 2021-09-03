West continues imposing standards on other countries despite Afghan lessons, says Putin

The West continues the policy of imposing standards on other countries, despite the Afghan lessons, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Friday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Is this an end to some hegemony of the West? What is the matter? The matter is that these lessons, and these lessons do exist, should be correctly understood to make changes to real policy. They say about Afghanistan: we got into there and made a lot of mistakes. However, they continue doing the same in relation to other countries. What do sanctions mean? This is the continuation of the same policy of imposing their standards," Putin said.

This concerns not only Russia but also other countries, including those in the Asia-Pacific region, the Russian leader said. "This also holds true of Latin America and elsewhere in the world. If some major conclusions are made, then we can witness some global changes in world politics. Whether this is an end to dominance or not depends, first of all, on the economic potential of the countries that are present on the international scene," the Russian president said.

The task is to pull efforts working jointly with partners to achieve the best results in developing our own country, Putin stressed. Then Russia’s voice and significance will be growing and this will benefit both the Russian people and all of Russia’s partners, he said.