The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent provided more than 1,500 residents of Stepanakert and remote areas of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) with drinking water.

September 3, 2021, 12:26 Russian peacekeepers provided more than 1.5 thousand residents of Artsakh with drinking water

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: For two weeks, servicemen of the humanitarian center of the peacekeeping contingent made more than 30 flights and provided more than 200 tons of drinking water to the residents of Nagorno-Karabakh. To fulfill the humanitarian mission, the peacekeepers used 2 water carriers, each with a volume of about 5 cubic meters, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Until the completion of repair and restoration work at the water station and the laying of a pipeline to the cities and regions of Artsakh, the military personnel of the peacekeeping contingent will provide local residents with water every day.