The statement issued by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that, allegedly, between 1am and 2:15am on Friday, the Armenian side fired on one of the positions located in Shushi city and retreated—suffering losses—after retaliation, is another disinformation by the opposing party, the press service of the Artsakh Defense Army reports.

September 3, 2021, 12:01 Artsakh’s military denies Azerbaijani accusations on shelling positions in Shushi

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh reiterates that Defense Army units are strictly adhering to the ceasefire and are taking countermeasures only for thwarting provocations of the adversary,” it said.

The Azerbaijani defense ministry also falsely claimed that the Artsakh military had suffered losses.