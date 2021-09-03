Defense Minister of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan received on September 2 the delegation of the military specialists of the Russian defense ministry.

September 3, 2021, 12:16 Armenia Defense minister receives Russia MOD delegation

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: The delegation arrived in Armenia to participate in regular talks and discussions within the frames of the Armenian-Russian bilateral cooperation, the Armenian ministry of defense said.

The head of this Russian defense ministry delegation, Major General Valery Zhilan, informed the Armenian defense minister about the directions and amount of the forthcoming work, as well as outlined the matters that are subject to bilateral cooperation and discussion.

During the meeting, the Minister of Defense of Armenia, Arshak Karapetyan, noted the range of matters that are of key importance for the Armenian side.