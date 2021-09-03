595 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

595 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 243,981, the Armenian healthcare ministry said.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: 16 patients died from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 4892.

Three more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,162 now.

As of September 3, 11:00 the number of active cases stood at 9713.