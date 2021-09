On September 2, the Stepanakert municipality organized a running competition dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the proclamation of the Artsakh Republic. The competition was held at the Stepan Shahumyan Republican Stadium.

September 3, 2021, 11:12 Running competition held in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" reports, the sportsmen of Stepanakert Children and Youth Sports School and sport fans took part in the competition.

About 50 sportsmen participated in the competition.

“The participants of the competition have been awarded with diplomas and gifts. “The participants of the competition have been awarded with diplomas and gifts.

Our students regularly take part in the Armenian Junior Championship and win prizes,” said Arto Arstamyan, Honored Trainer of the Republic of Artsakh and Armenia, Vice President of the Artsakh Republic Athletics Federation.