Moscow will consider recognizing Afghanistan’s new authorities once an inclusive government is formed in the country, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday, Tass informs.

September 3, 2021, 09:39 Russia to consider recognizing new Afghan authorities once government is formed

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We call for the establishment of an inclusive coalition government in Afghanistan that would involve all of the country’s ethnic and political forces, including ethnic minorities, so the question of recognizing the country’s authorities will rise after the process is over," she pointed out.

According to Zakharova, Russia consistently emphasizes the need for Afghanistan to turn into a peaceful, independent and economically stable country.

At the same time, in her words, "Western countries’ spontaneous operation to leave Afghanistan may have a negative impact on the nation’s welfare in a new historical era." "It is Western countries that made a decision on the form of their presence [in Afghanistan] but they failed to do it based on a mandate issued by the United Nations Security Council, as well as to present reports to the UN Security Council and the international community. So it is these countries that bear the primary responsibility for this step and everything that Afghanistan and the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) have inherited," the Russian diplomat added.