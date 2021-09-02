Artsakhpress

International

Putin kicks off new investment projects in the Far East

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched four new investment projects in the country’s Far East on Thursday, which are in the field of agriculture and the automotive industry. The head of state familiarized himself with them via an interactive presentation on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS:"Let’s start!" the Russian leader said, marking the launch of the new investment endeavors.

Putin congratulated investors "on the right choice of location for these efforts and for capital investment."

"These are four projects, but in recent years there have already been thousands of such projects on a larger scale and a bit smaller," President Putin noted.

He promised that the government would continue to back all such undertakings.

"We will certainly continue to support all your efforts to build up the Far East, this will certainly benefit the development of the Far East and our entire vast country," the head of state emphasized.

The sixth Eastern Economic Forum is being held in Vladivostok on September 2-4 in a hybrid (combined online and in-person) format, the main topic of the business program is "New Opportunities for the Far East in a Changing World." Other programs that are part of the forum include Youth EEF, EEF Junior, and Far East Street. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the general media partner and the official photo hosting agency of the event.


     

Politics

ARF Hay Dat Office has been opened in Stepanakert

On September 2, the ARF Hay Dat Office has been opened in Stepanakert.

Members of "Armenia" faction met with Artsakh opposition deputies

Members of 'Armenia' opposition faction who are visiting Artsakh on the occasion of the Independence...

Armenian, Russian top prosecutors discuss return of Armenian captives from Azerbaijan

Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan met with Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov in the city...

Armenia PM: Artsakh people’s right to self-determination is sacred

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Thursday issued a congratulatory message on the 30th anniversary...

Artsakh Foreign Ministry issues statement on the 30th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic

Artsakh Foreign Ministry has issued statement on the 30th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Nagorno...

Armenian President addresses message on Artsakh Independence Day

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has addressed a message on the 30th anniversary of the declaration...

We have a historic obligation to live and create in our own homeland. Artsakh Republic President

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan addressed a congratulatory message on Artsakh Republic...

Economy

Russia PM: Eurasian Economic Union countries’ economy gradually recovering

The economy of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) member countries is gradually recovering. The statement came from Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at a meeting of the EEU Intergovernmental Council,news.am informs, citing TASS.

PM Pashinyan highlights significance of EEU single market of gas, petroleum

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the creation of a normative basis for the Eurasian...

The first stage of accepting applications for business and charitable programs summed up

"High Technologies and Strategic Planning Center" Foundation has summed up the first stage of accepting...

Dollar rises in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 492.52/$1 in...

Stepanakert water crisis: President of Artsakh orders construction of new dam amid “natural disaster”

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan convened a meeting with government officials on the Stepanakert...

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.07/$1 in...

Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management of the Artsakh Republic NA Convened a Sitting

August 5, the sitting of the NA Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management chaired...

Society

Artsakh is the only real paradise on earth. Diaspora -Armenian businessman

On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the proclamation of the Artsakh Republic, Varuzh Baroyan, Diaspora -Armenian businessman who has family roots from Van, is in Artsakh.

3 new coronavirus cases registered in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 3 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health reported on Thursday,...

Solemn March Dedicated to the Independence Day of the Republic of Artsakh Held in Stepanakert

Today, the events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the proclamation of the Artsakh Republic started...

Artsakh President visited Stepanakert Memorial Complex on the occasion of Artsakh Republic Day

On September 2, on the occasion of Artsakh Republic Day, the President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik...

7 new coronavirus cases registered in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 7 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health reported on September...

Azerbaijanis destroy Makun Bridge in Artsakh’s occupied Hadrut region

he Makun Bridge in Mets Tagher in Artsakh’s occupied Hadrut region has been destroyed by Azerbaijanis,...

"We must live". Event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Proclamation of the Artsakh Republic took place in Stepanakert

An event entitled "We must live" dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Proclamation of the Artsakh...

Military

Armenian serviceman killed in Azerbaijani shooting at Yeraskh section of border

On September 1, at around 11:10, the Azerbaijani armed forces once again resorted to provocation, by opening fire from sniper rifles at the Armenian positions located in the Yeraskh section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the defense ministry of Armenia said in a statement.

Armenian Defense Minister visits several military units

Minister of Defense of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan visited several military units on August 31, the defense...

Russian peacekeepers practiced actions at observation post upon detection of drones in Artsakh

As part of a routine combat training session, Russian peacekeepers conducted a drill to prevent possible...

Defense Minister presents security environment around Armenia to first deputy chief of CSTO Joint Staff

Defense Minister of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan received today the delegation led by Lieutenant-General...

Commander of 4th Army Corps dismissed, appointed to new position

Artak Budaghyan has been relieved from the position of the commander of the 4th Army Corps.

Next session of CSTO Collective Security Council to take place in Dushanbe on Sep. 16

The next session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO)...

Armenian military officer appeared in Azerbaijani territory after getting lost

At around 9pm on Sunday, Senior Lieutenant Artur Davidyan of an Armenian military unit left the permanent...

Awarding ceremony of basketball teams that won prizes at the European and Armenian championships held in Stepanakert
Analytical

Candidate for governor of Virginia, a Turkish lobbyist, should be defeated - Harut Sassounian

The Washington Free Beacon online newspaper published on Aug. 20, 2021 an article by Chuck Ross, titled:...

Erdogan’s Huge Mosque Near Washington is a Trojan Horse for Turkey’s Interests

Azerbaijani black market: Where do the western weapons go? – Bulgarian Military

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Photos

Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
Youth football tournament held in Stepanakert
Youth football tournament held in Stepanakert
Videos

Culture

The paintings of Artsakh artists will be exhibited in Stepanakert

MFA spokesperson: Armenia welcomes UNESCO fact-finding mission, is ready to support its implementation

Armenia representative wins New Wave 2021 international song contest

The works of the students of Koghb Art School exhibited in Stepanakert Gallery

Sport

Awarding ceremony of basketball teams that won prizes at the European and Armenian championships held in Stepanakert

Aimchess US Rapid: Armenia’s Aronian Defeats Mamedyarov, Enters Semifinals

The Armenian Kyokushin Karate team is holding a training camp in Artsakh

Armenian national football team off to North Macedonia for FIFA World Cup qualifier

Diaspora

Harut Sassounian: Greek Foreign Minister makes excuses for Ambassador’s propaganda tour of Shushi

Alenush Teryan: Iran’s First Female Astronomer and Founder of First Solar Observatory

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

International

Putin kicks off new investment projects in the Far East

Russia has no problems with European countries that safeguard their interests

Russia records 18,368 new daily COVID-19 cases

WHO monitoring new coronavirus variant named Mu

