Russian President Vladimir Putin launched four new investment projects in the country’s Far East on Thursday, which are in the field of agriculture and the automotive industry. The head of state familiarized himself with them via an interactive presentation on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum, Tass informs.

September 2, 2021, 16:38 Putin kicks off new investment projects in the Far East

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS:"Let’s start!" the Russian leader said, marking the launch of the new investment endeavors.

Putin congratulated investors "on the right choice of location for these efforts and for capital investment."

"These are four projects, but in recent years there have already been thousands of such projects on a larger scale and a bit smaller," President Putin noted.

He promised that the government would continue to back all such undertakings.

"We will certainly continue to support all your efforts to build up the Far East, this will certainly benefit the development of the Far East and our entire vast country," the head of state emphasized.

The sixth Eastern Economic Forum is being held in Vladivostok on September 2-4 in a hybrid (combined online and in-person) format, the main topic of the business program is "New Opportunities for the Far East in a Changing World." Other programs that are part of the forum include Youth EEF, EEF Junior, and Far East Street.