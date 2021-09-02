Awarding ceremony of basketball teams that won prizes at the European and Armenian championships held in Stepanakert

On September 2, the awarding ceremony of about 50 boys and girls of the basketball teams of Stepanakert Children and Youth Sports School, who won prizes at the European and Armenian championships, took place in Stepanakert.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: As ''Artsakhpress "reports, the teams were awarded by Stepanakert Municipality.

"There are 16 groups in Stepanakert Children and Youth Sports School. From January to August 2021, the basketball championship was held in Armenia among boys and girls in all age groups. In all age categories the sportsmen of the Children and Youth Sports School won prizes.

The awarding ceremony took place on this memorable day. I congratulate our athletes on their victory and on the 30th anniversary of the proclamation of the Artsakh Republic," said Emils Oganesyan, Director of the Stepanakert Children and Youth Sports School.