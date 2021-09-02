ARF Hay Dat Office opened in Stepanakert

On September 2, the ARF Hay Dat Office has been opened in Stepanakert.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the event, Gevorg Ghukasyan, head of the special programs of the ARF Dashnaktsutyun Bureau, Head of the ARF Hay Dat Central Office, Kiro Manoyan, the representative of the ARF Artsakh Central Committee Arthur Mosiyan , Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of ArtsakhDavid Babayan delivered speeches.

Arthur Mosiyan congratulating those present on the occasion of the Republic Day,considered the opening of the ARF Hay Dat Office in Stepanakert as significant.

''After the 44-day war, we face many challenges that are very difficult to solve. We can single out 3 main challenges for our country and people- the issue of the security, the status of the Republic of Artsakh and overcoming the moral and psychological state,'' he said.

The event was attended by officials, representatives of the Armenian parliamentary factions.