ARF Hay Dat Office opened in Stepanakert
STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the event, Gevorg Ghukasyan, head of the special programs of the ARF Dashnaktsutyun Bureau, Head of the ARF Hay Dat Central Office, Kiro Manoyan, the representative of the ARF Artsakh Central Committee Arthur Mosiyan , Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of ArtsakhDavid Babayan delivered speeches.
Arthur Mosiyan congratulating those present on the occasion of the Republic Day,considered the opening of the ARF Hay Dat Office in Stepanakert as significant.
The event was attended by officials, representatives of the Armenian parliamentary factions.