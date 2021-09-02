On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the proclamation of the Artsakh Republic, Varuzh Baroyan, Diaspora -Armenian businessman who has family roots from Van, is in Artsakh.

September 2, 2021, 13:00 Artsakh is the only real paradise on earth. Diaspora -Armenian businessman

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: Together with the compatriots he paid tribute to the memory of the heroes who died for sake of the homeland.

"Times are difficult; the wounds have not healed yet. From the very first day of the 44-day war, with my 11 friends we have been by the side of the Artsakh Defense Army as a strong support.

This is my seventh visit to Artsakh after the war. I came a week ago specifically for this day. The fact that I see this country with my own eyes, I just consider it a gift from God.

In the morning, walking along the streets of Stepanakert, I immediately urged my friends from the Diaspora to come here, because Artsakh is the only real paradise on earth. It is not necessary to spend a lot of money and travel to European cities, you need to come at least once and enjoy Artsakh, the hospitality and kind attitude of the people of Artsakh. I congratulate the Artsakh people on this special day. I believe in the bright future of Artsakh, ” said Varuzh Baroyan.