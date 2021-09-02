Solemn March Dedicated to the Independence Day of the Republic of Artsakh Held in Stepanakert

Today, the events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the proclamation of the Artsakh Republic started in Stepanakert with a march from the Renaissance Square to the Stepanakert Memorial.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" reports, on the occasion of the holiday the President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan, MPs from the two Armenian republics, senior members of the Artsakh government, and representatives of the Artsakh Defense Army command staff laid flowers in memory of the casualties of the Artsakh and Patriotic wars.

The pastor of the Hadrut region, Father Matthew Dravants said that we must maintain our independence at all costs, despite the outcome of the war.

"That independence has not been lost in us, it will not be lost. On the basis of that independence, we must stand up again and become stronger. Let us uphold the memory of our brave sons who died for the same independence, without betraying them or seeking life in the homelands of other nations.

I congratulate all of us and wish the most important thing - peace," said Father Matthew Dravants.