President Arayik Harutyunyan visited Stepanakert Memorial Complex on the occasion of Artsakh Republic Day

On September 2, on the occasion of Artsakh Republic Day, the President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan together with the second and the third presidents of the Republic of Artsakh Arkadi Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan, the Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, His Grace Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan visited the Stepanakert Memorial Complex and laid flowers at the monument perpetuating the memory of the soldiers killed in the Great Patriotic War and Artsakh Liberation War.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: President Harutyunyan also laid flowers on the graves of the victims of the Artsakh War.

The official ceremony was attended by the parliamentarians of the two Armenian Republics, high-ranking members of the government of the Republic of Artsakh, representatives of the command staff of the Defense Army.