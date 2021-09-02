Members of 'Armenia' opposition faction who are visiting Artsakh on the occasion of the Independence Day met on September 1 with deputies of three opposition factions of the Artsakh parliament - "Justice," "ARD Dashnaktsutyun," and Democratic Party of Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: As the press service at "Reviving Armenia" party reported, during the meeting the parties highlighted the need for close and direct interactions to address the problems of Artsakh. Pending issues ahead of Artsakh were discussed at the meeting with outline of possible solutions to them, Panorama.am informs.