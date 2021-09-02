3 new coronavirus cases registered in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 3 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health reported on Thursday, September 2.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: In total, 42 COVID-19 tests were performed in the country on Wednesday.

Currently, 21 coronavirus patients are hospitalized, while the patients with mild symptoms receive home treatment. 5 patients are said to be in serious condition.