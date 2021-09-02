Armenia PM: Artsakh people’s right to self-determination is sacred

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Thursday issued a congratulatory message on the 30th anniversary of the proclamation of the Artsakh Republic, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: "30 years ago, on this day, the people of Artsakh announced, through a declaration adopted by the legal bodies of their authorities, the establishment of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic.

With that, the Armenians of Artsakh confirmed their right to manage their life and future and to live freely. That decision was strengthened through a general referendum held on December 10 of the same year.

The people of Artsakh made use of their legal right, and any violence committed against them is directed against humanity, human civilization and natural human rights.

Today Artsakh, though wounded, is standing and has the full assistance and support of Armenia and all Armenians.

The right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination is sacred. It cannot be stopped by the use of force. That is why we today insist on all international platforms that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not settled. This is also proved by the statements of the [OSCE Minsk Group] co-chairing states.

As a result of the process, the status of Artsakh shall receive a final clarification—on the basis of the right of nations to self-determination.

The stability of the external environment, lasting peace really become the imperative of the time for all the peoples of the region.

I believe that Artsakh can become a symbol of lasting peace and stability in our region,” the message reads, in particular.