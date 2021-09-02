Artsakhpress

Politics

Artsakh Foreign Ministry issues statement on the 30th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic

Artsakh Foreign Ministry has issued statement on the 30th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: The statement reads:

 Thirty years ago, on September  2, 1991, a joint session of deputies of all levels of the Nagorno Karabagh Autonomous Region and the Shahoumyan region proclaimed the Nagorno Karabagh Republic, laying the foundation for the creation of an independent democratic state. The proclamation of the republic fully complied with the norms of international law and the existing at the time legislation of the USSR, which provided autonomous formations and national minorities living in compact groups with the right to independently decide their own destiny and determine their political status. The decision to create an independent state was confirmed on  December 10, 1991 by free expression of the will of the people of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabagh) in a nationwide referendum.

The adoption of the 2 September 1991 declaration on the proclamation of the republic became one of the key milestones in the struggle for national liberation of the Armenians of Artsakh, which was based on the aspiration of the people for self-determination, restoration of historical justice and reunification within a united Armenian state to break free from the persistent threat of physical destruction.

Against the backdrop of Azerbaijan's continued attempts to resolve the Azerbaijan-Karabagh conflict by the use or threat of force and deprive the Armenians of Artsakh of their homeland through terror, ethnic cleansing, massacres and massive human rights violations, the creation of an independent state was not only an important political step, but also a historical necessity. Global geopolitical changes in the early 1990s and growing regional tensions required decisive steps for the self-organization of the society and the formation of state institutions necessary to repel the impending armed aggression by Azerbaijan and ensure the right of the people of Artsakh to peace and development.

Since its independence, the Republic of Artsakh has gone through numerous trials, including devastating wars and heavy losses. Nevertheless, neither terror and threats, nor blockade and repeated armed aggressions could break the will of the people of Artsakh and their determination to defend the independence and sovereignty, as well as to strengthen and develop their statehood.

We are convinced that the Armenian statehood in Artsakh is the main guarantor of the preservation of national identity, dignity and ensuring a secure future, as well as a means for the people to exercise their inalienable right to determine their own political destiny.

On this momentous occasion, we pay tribute and gratitude to those who fought for the dignity, freedom and independence of Artsakh, and bow our heads to the memory of those who sacrificed themselves in this sacred struggle. Their courage and heroism will always serve as an example of selfless service to the Homeland and dedication to a national cause.

While remaining committed to the ideals, goals and principles of the national liberation movement, the people and the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh will continue with unwavering determination to seek international recognition of the country's independence and restoration of its territorial integrity, to strengthen and develop sovereign statehood.

Long live the Nagorno Karabagh Republic!
Honor and glory to all fighters for freedom and independence of Artsakh!


     

Politics

Armenia PM: Artsakh people’s right to self-determination is sacred

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Thursday issued a congratulatory message on the 30th anniversary of the proclamation of the Artsakh Republic, news.am informs.

Armenian President addresses message on Artsakh Independence Day

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has addressed a message on the 30th anniversary of the declaration...

We have a historic obligation to live and create in our own homeland. Artsakh Republic President

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan addressed a congratulatory message on Artsakh Republic...

Aliyev’s statements prove once again that Artsakh will never be part of Azerbaijan – Foreign Minister

Foreign Minister of Artsakh Davit Babayan has commented on the recent statements of Azerbaijani President...

Armenians around the globe celebrate 30th anniversary of independence of Artsakh

Today, September 2, 2021, marks the 30th anniversary of the declaration of independence of Artsakh, formerly...

The international recognition of Artsakh had been and would remain one of the basic directions of state-building and foreign policy. David Babayan

On September 1, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan participated in...

Economy

Russia PM: Eurasian Economic Union countries’ economy gradually recovering

The economy of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) member countries is gradually recovering. The statement came from Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at a meeting of the EEU Intergovernmental Council,news.am informs, citing TASS.

PM Pashinyan highlights significance of EEU single market of gas, petroleum

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the creation of a normative basis for the Eurasian...

The first stage of accepting applications for business and charitable programs summed up

"High Technologies and Strategic Planning Center" Foundation has summed up the first stage of accepting...

Dollar rises in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 492.52/$1 in...

Stepanakert water crisis: President of Artsakh orders construction of new dam amid “natural disaster”

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan convened a meeting with government officials on the Stepanakert...

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.07/$1 in...

Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management of the Artsakh Republic NA Convened a Sitting

August 5, the sitting of the NA Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management chaired...

Society

7 new coronavirus cases registered in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 7 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health reported on September 1.

Azerbaijanis destroy Makun Bridge in Artsakh’s occupied Hadrut region

he Makun Bridge in Mets Tagher in Artsakh’s occupied Hadrut region has been destroyed by Azerbaijanis,...

"We must live". Event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Proclamation of the Artsakh Republic took place in Stepanakert

An event entitled "We must live" dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Proclamation of the Artsakh...

The First School Bell Rang in 108 Schools of Artsakh

Today the first school bell rang in 108 schools of the Republic of Artsakh.

Ahead of the new academic year, the Nerkin Horatagh school has been renovated

This academic year, the children of Nerkin Horatagh community of Martakert region of the Artsakh Republic...

Russia-based Artsakh gastroenterologist is in Stepanakert on a charitable mission

Gohar Movsisyan, Russia-based Artsakh gastroenterologist is conducting free examinations and consultations...

Artsakh athlete won at the Armenian Youth Boxing Championship

Artsakh athlete Manvel Petrosyan(57 kg) won at the Armenian Youth Boxing Championship held on August...

Military

Armenian serviceman killed in Azerbaijani shooting at Yeraskh section of border

On September 1, at around 11:10, the Azerbaijani armed forces once again resorted to provocation, by opening fire from sniper rifles at the Armenian positions located in the Yeraskh section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the defense ministry of Armenia said in a statement.

Armenian Defense Minister visits several military units

Minister of Defense of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan visited several military units on August 31, the defense...

Russian peacekeepers practiced actions at observation post upon detection of drones in Artsakh

As part of a routine combat training session, Russian peacekeepers conducted a drill to prevent possible...

Defense Minister presents security environment around Armenia to first deputy chief of CSTO Joint Staff

Defense Minister of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan received today the delegation led by Lieutenant-General...

Commander of 4th Army Corps dismissed, appointed to new position

Artak Budaghyan has been relieved from the position of the commander of the 4th Army Corps.

Next session of CSTO Collective Security Council to take place in Dushanbe on Sep. 16

The next session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO)...

Armenian military officer appeared in Azerbaijani territory after getting lost

At around 9pm on Sunday, Senior Lieutenant Artur Davidyan of an Armenian military unit left the permanent...

Analytical

Candidate for governor of Virginia, a Turkish lobbyist, should be defeated - Harut Sassounian

The Washington Free Beacon online newspaper published on Aug. 20, 2021 an article by Chuck Ross, titled:...

Erdogan’s Huge Mosque Near Washington is a Trojan Horse for Turkey’s Interests

Azerbaijani black market: Where do the western weapons go? – Bulgarian Military

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Photos

Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
Youth football tournament held in Stepanakert
Youth football tournament held in Stepanakert
Videos

Culture

The paintings of Artsakh artists will be exhibited in Stepanakert

MFA spokesperson: Armenia welcomes UNESCO fact-finding mission, is ready to support its implementation

Armenia representative wins New Wave 2021 international song contest

The works of the students of Koghb Art School exhibited in Stepanakert Gallery

Sport

Aimchess US Rapid: Armenia’s Aronian Defeats Mamedyarov, Enters Semifinals

The Armenian Kyokushin Karate team is holding a training camp in Artsakh

Armenian national football team off to North Macedonia for FIFA World Cup qualifier

Armenia's Robert Hovhannisyan sole leader of European Individual Chess Championship after four rounds

Diaspora

Harut Sassounian: Greek Foreign Minister makes excuses for Ambassador’s propaganda tour of Shushi

Alenush Teryan: Iran’s First Female Astronomer and Founder of First Solar Observatory

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

International

Russia has no problems with European countries that safeguard their interests

Russia records 18,368 new daily COVID-19 cases

WHO monitoring new coronavirus variant named Mu

Psaki: US partners with Turkey, Qatar on Kabul airport

