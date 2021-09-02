We have a historic obligation to live and create in our own homeland. Artsakh Republic President

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan has addressed a message on the 30th anniversary of the declaration of independence of the Republic of Artsakh.
Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan has addressed a message on the 30th anniversary of the declaration of independence of the Republic of Artsakh.
President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has addressed a message on the 30th anniversary of the declaration of independence of the Republic of Artsakh, his Office said.
Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan addressed a congratulatory message on Artsakh Republic...
Foreign Minister of Artsakh Davit Babayan has commented on the recent statements of Azerbaijani President...
Today, September 2, 2021, marks the 30th anniversary of the declaration of independence of Artsakh, formerly...
On September 1, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan participated in...
Russian deputy minister of foreign affairs Andrei Rudenko and his Azerbaijani counterpart Khalaf Khalafov...
On September 1, the National Assembly of the Artsakh Republic convened a special session dedicated to...
The economy of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) member countries is gradually recovering. The statement came from Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at a meeting of the EEU Intergovernmental Council,news.am informs, citing TASS.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the creation of a normative basis for the Eurasian...
"High Technologies and Strategic Planning Center" Foundation has summed up the first stage of accepting...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 492.52/$1 in...
President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan convened a meeting with government officials on the Stepanakert...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.07/$1 in...
August 5, the sitting of the NA Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management chaired...
Artsakh confirmed 7 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health reported on September 1.
he Makun Bridge in Mets Tagher in Artsakh’s occupied Hadrut region has been destroyed by Azerbaijanis,...
An event entitled "We must live" dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Proclamation of the Artsakh...
Today the first school bell rang in 108 schools of the Republic of Artsakh.
This academic year, the children of Nerkin Horatagh community of Martakert region of the Artsakh Republic...
Gohar Movsisyan, Russia-based Artsakh gastroenterologist is conducting free examinations and consultations...
Artsakh athlete Manvel Petrosyan(57 kg) won at the Armenian Youth Boxing Championship held on August...
On September 1, at around 11:10, the Azerbaijani armed forces once again resorted to provocation, by opening fire from sniper rifles at the Armenian positions located in the Yeraskh section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the defense ministry of Armenia said in a statement.
Minister of Defense of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan visited several military units on August 31, the defense...
As part of a routine combat training session, Russian peacekeepers conducted a drill to prevent possible...
Defense Minister of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan received today the delegation led by Lieutenant-General...
Artak Budaghyan has been relieved from the position of the commander of the 4th Army Corps.
The next session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO)...
At around 9pm on Sunday, Senior Lieutenant Artur Davidyan of an Armenian military unit left the permanent...
The Washington Free Beacon online newspaper published on Aug. 20, 2021 an article by Chuck Ross, titled:...
1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...
month
week
day