Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Sport

Aimchess US Rapid: Armenia’s Aronian Defeats Mamedyarov, Enters Semifinals

Armenian GM Levon Aronian defeated Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan in the second quarterfinal match of the Aimchess US Rapid online rapid chess tournament.

Aimchess US Rapid: Armenia’s Aronian Defeats Mamedyarov, Enters Semifinals

Aimchess US Rapid: Armenia’s Aronian Defeats Mamedyarov, Enters Semifinals

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: Playing with the black, Aronian won the first game, while the second and third games ended in a draw, armradio.am reports. 

The Armenian GM this scored the 2 points he needed and entered the semifinals. He is now set to face world champion Magnus Carlsen, who confidently defeated Poland’s Jan-Krzysztof Duda 2.5: 0.5.


     

Politics

Armenia PM: Artsakh people’s right to self-determination is sacred

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Thursday issued a congratulatory message on the 30th anniversary of the proclamation of the Artsakh Republic, news.am informs.

All news from section

Artsakh Foreign Ministry issues statement on the 30th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic

Artsakh Foreign Ministry has issued statement on the 30th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Nagorno...

Armenian President addresses message on Artsakh Independence Day

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has addressed a message on the 30th anniversary of the declaration...

We have a historic obligation to live and create in our own homeland. Artsakh Republic President

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan addressed a congratulatory message on Artsakh Republic...

Aliyev’s statements prove once again that Artsakh will never be part of Azerbaijan – Foreign Minister

Foreign Minister of Artsakh Davit Babayan has commented on the recent statements of Azerbaijani President...

Armenians around the globe celebrate 30th anniversary of independence of Artsakh

Today, September 2, 2021, marks the 30th anniversary of the declaration of independence of Artsakh, formerly...

The international recognition of Artsakh had been and would remain one of the basic directions of state-building and foreign policy. David Babayan

On September 1, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan participated in...

Economy

Russia PM: Eurasian Economic Union countries’ economy gradually recovering

The economy of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) member countries is gradually recovering. The statement came from Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at a meeting of the EEU Intergovernmental Council,news.am informs, citing TASS.

All news from section

PM Pashinyan highlights significance of EEU single market of gas, petroleum

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the creation of a normative basis for the Eurasian...

The first stage of accepting applications for business and charitable programs summed up

"High Technologies and Strategic Planning Center" Foundation has summed up the first stage of accepting...

Dollar rises in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 492.52/$1 in...

Stepanakert water crisis: President of Artsakh orders construction of new dam amid “natural disaster”

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan convened a meeting with government officials on the Stepanakert...

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.07/$1 in...

Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management of the Artsakh Republic NA Convened a Sitting

August 5, the sitting of the NA Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management chaired...

Society

7 new coronavirus cases registered in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 7 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health reported on September 1.

All news from section

Azerbaijanis destroy Makun Bridge in Artsakh’s occupied Hadrut region

he Makun Bridge in Mets Tagher in Artsakh’s occupied Hadrut region has been destroyed by Azerbaijanis,...

"We must live". Event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Proclamation of the Artsakh Republic took place in Stepanakert

An event entitled "We must live" dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Proclamation of the Artsakh...

The First School Bell Rang in 108 Schools of Artsakh

Today the first school bell rang in 108 schools of the Republic of Artsakh.

Ahead of the new academic year, the Nerkin Horatagh school has been renovated

This academic year, the children of Nerkin Horatagh community of Martakert region of the Artsakh Republic...

Russia-based Artsakh gastroenterologist is in Stepanakert on a charitable mission

Gohar Movsisyan, Russia-based Artsakh gastroenterologist is conducting free examinations and consultations...

Artsakh athlete won at the Armenian Youth Boxing Championship

Artsakh athlete Manvel Petrosyan(57 kg) won at the Armenian Youth Boxing Championship held on August...

Military

Armenian serviceman killed in Azerbaijani shooting at Yeraskh section of border

On September 1, at around 11:10, the Azerbaijani armed forces once again resorted to provocation, by opening fire from sniper rifles at the Armenian positions located in the Yeraskh section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the defense ministry of Armenia said in a statement.

All news from section

Armenian Defense Minister visits several military units

Minister of Defense of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan visited several military units on August 31, the defense...

Russian peacekeepers practiced actions at observation post upon detection of drones in Artsakh

As part of a routine combat training session, Russian peacekeepers conducted a drill to prevent possible...

Defense Minister presents security environment around Armenia to first deputy chief of CSTO Joint Staff

Defense Minister of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan received today the delegation led by Lieutenant-General...

Commander of 4th Army Corps dismissed, appointed to new position

Artak Budaghyan has been relieved from the position of the commander of the 4th Army Corps.

Next session of CSTO Collective Security Council to take place in Dushanbe on Sep. 16

The next session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO)...

Armenian military officer appeared in Azerbaijani territory after getting lost

At around 9pm on Sunday, Senior Lieutenant Artur Davidyan of an Armenian military unit left the permanent...

Armenia PM: Artsakh people’s right to self-determination is sacred
Artsakh Foreign Ministry issues statement on the 30th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic
Armenian President addresses message on Artsakh Independence Day
We have a historic obligation to live and create in our own homeland. Artsakh Republic President
Aimchess US Rapid: Armenia’s Aronian Defeats Mamedyarov, Enters Semifinals
more news

Analytical

Candidate for governor of Virginia, a Turkish lobbyist, should be defeated - Harut Sassounian

The Washington Free Beacon online newspaper published on Aug. 20, 2021 an article by Chuck Ross, titled:...

Erdogan’s Huge Mosque Near Washington is a Trojan Horse for Turkey’s Interests

Azerbaijani black market: Where do the western weapons go? – Bulgarian Military

All news from section

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

All news from section

Photos

Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
Youth football tournament held in Stepanakert
Youth football tournament held in Stepanakert
more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

The paintings of Artsakh artists will be exhibited in Stepanakert

All news from section

MFA spokesperson: Armenia welcomes UNESCO fact-finding mission, is ready to support its implementation

Armenia representative wins New Wave 2021 international song contest

The works of the students of Koghb Art School exhibited in Stepanakert Gallery

Sport

Aimchess US Rapid: Armenia’s Aronian Defeats Mamedyarov, Enters Semifinals

All news from section

The Armenian Kyokushin Karate team is holding a training camp in Artsakh

Armenian national football team off to North Macedonia for FIFA World Cup qualifier

Armenia's Robert Hovhannisyan sole leader of European Individual Chess Championship after four rounds

Diaspora

Harut Sassounian: Greek Foreign Minister makes excuses for Ambassador’s propaganda tour of Shushi

All news from section

Alenush Teryan: Iran’s First Female Astronomer and Founder of First Solar Observatory

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

International

Russia has no problems with European countries that safeguard their interests

All news from section

Russia records 18,368 new daily COVID-19 cases

WHO monitoring new coronavirus variant named Mu

Psaki: US partners with Turkey, Qatar on Kabul airport

Most Read

month

week

day

Search