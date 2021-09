Russia has registered 18,368 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours. The total number of infections has reached 6,937,333 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Wednesday, Tass informs.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.27%.