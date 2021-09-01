Artsakh’s Parliament convened special session. The delegations of the Armenian parliamentary factions took part

On September 1, the National Assembly of the Artsakh Republic convened a special session dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the proclamation of the independence of the Artsakh Republic.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" reports, Artsakh NA Speaker Artur Tovmasyan, Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, His Grace Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh, David Babayan, representatives of the Armenian parliamentary factions delivered speeches at the session.

According to Artsakh NA Speaker Artur Tovmasyan, the Armenians must stand up for the Homeland, arm with patience and move forward, because they are responsible for the memory of the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the sake of Homeland.

Ruben Rubinyan, Deputy Speaker of Armenian Parliament, congratulated everyone on the 30th anniversary of the proclamation of the independence of the Artsakh Republic.

"On September 2, the 30th anniversary of the Artsakh people 's will, determination and living with dignity in their homeland will be marked. Eternal glory to all our heroes who defended that right and perseverance and glory to those living in Artsakh, who are as determined as 30 years ago,” he said.

Armen Rustamyan, a member of the "Hayastan" faction of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia said: “We must be able to shake off all the disturbing, divisive thoughts, in order to be able to rediscover our unity and restore victory.

The head of the “I Have Honor” faction, Artur Vanetsyan, noted that they will always stand behind the people of Artsakh, as not only the fates are the same, but also the blood of the freedom-loving Armenian flows in everyone's veins.