Artsakh’s Parliament convened special session. The delegations of the Armenian parliamentary factions took part

On September 1, the National Assembly of the Artsakh Republic convened a special session dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the proclamation of the independence of the Artsakh Republic.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESSAs "Artsakhpress" reports,  Artsakh NA Speaker Artur Tovmasyan,  Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, His Grace Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan,   the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh, David Babayan, representatives of the Armenian parliamentary factions delivered speeches at the session.

According to Artsakh NA Speaker Artur Tovmasyan, the Armenians must stand up for the Homeland, arm with patience and move forward, because they are responsible for the memory of the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the sake of Homeland.

Ruben Rubinyan, Deputy Speaker of Armenian Parliament, congratulated everyone on the 30th anniversary of the proclamation of the independence of the Artsakh Republic.

"On September 2, the 30th anniversary of the Artsakh people 's will, determination and living with dignity in their homeland will be marked. Eternal glory to all our heroes who defended that right and perseverance and glory to those living in Artsakh, who are as determined as 30 years ago," he said.

Armen Rustamyan, a member of the "Hayastan" faction of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia said: "We must be able to shake off all the disturbing, divisive thoughts, in order to be able to rediscover our unity and restore victory.

The head of the "I Have Honor" faction, Artur Vanetsyan, noted that they will always stand behind the people of Artsakh, as not only the fates are the same, but also the blood of the freedom-loving Armenian flows in everyone's veins.

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէ


     

The international recognition of Artsakh had been and would remain one of the basic directions of state-building and foreign policy. David Babayan

On September 1, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan participated in the special meeting of the National Assembly dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic of Artsakh and delivered a speech, the Artsakh MFA stated.

Russia PM: Eurasian Economic Union countries’ economy gradually recovering

The economy of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) member countries is gradually recovering. The statement came from Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at a meeting of the EEU Intergovernmental Council,news.am informs, citing TASS.

7 new coronavirus cases registered in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 7 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health reported on September 1.

Armenian serviceman killed in Azerbaijani shooting at Yeraskh section of border

On September 1, at around 11:10, the Azerbaijani armed forces once again resorted to provocation, by opening fire from sniper rifles at the Armenian positions located in the Yeraskh section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the defense ministry of Armenia said in a statement.

