On September 1, at around 11:10, the Azerbaijani armed forces once again resorted to provocation, by opening fire from sniper rifles at the Armenian positions located in the Yeraskh section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the defense ministry of Armenia said in a statement.

September 1, 2021, 15:02 Armenian serviceman killed in Azerbaijani shooting at Yeraskh section of border

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: Serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces, junior sergeant Gegham Sahakyan, born in 1982, received a fatal gunshot wound as a result.

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed that the ministry strongly condemns these actions by the Azerbaijani side, and warns that they will not go unanswered.

The entire accountability for the aggravation of the situation falls on the military and political leadership of Azerbaijan.