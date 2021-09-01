7 new coronavirus cases registered in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 7 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health reported on September 1.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: In total, 42 COVID-19 tests were performed in the country on Tuesday.

Currently, 18 coronavirus patients are hospitalized, while the patients with mild symptoms receive home treatment. Three patients are said to be in serious condition.